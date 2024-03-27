PFG Investments LLC Acquires 2,183 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.54. 429,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

