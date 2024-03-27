PFG Investments LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2 %

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 1,250,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.08, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

