PFG Investments LLC Acquires 4,667 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. 4,913,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

