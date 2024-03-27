PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.
XYLD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. 93,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
