PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 845,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,363. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.