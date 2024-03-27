PFG Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

