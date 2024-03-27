PFG Investments LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up 0.9% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 763,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,561. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.