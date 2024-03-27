PFG Investments LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $312.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.40 and a 200-day moving average of $242.11. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $317.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

