PFG Investments LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Carvana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. 5,031,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,600. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 172.26 and a beta of 3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $396,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,156 shares in the company, valued at $14,537,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $396,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,659. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

