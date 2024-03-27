PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,676,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.