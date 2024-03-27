PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $196.14 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

