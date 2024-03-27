PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.80. 766,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

