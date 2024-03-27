PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,706,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 3,256,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

