PFG Investments LLC Sells 141 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.19. The stock had a trading volume of 785,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,198. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

