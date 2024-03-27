PFG Investments LLC Sells 566 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 185,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.68. 248,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,959. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $219.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

