PFG Investments LLC Sells 76 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

RSP traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,676. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $168.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

