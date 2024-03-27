PFG Investments LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $247.54. 136,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,616. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.15. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.