PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter.

PDP remained flat at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

