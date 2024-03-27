Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

