Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 3,656,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,382,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

