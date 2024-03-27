PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Short Interest Down 68.7% in March

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the February 29th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth $204,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in PharmaCyte Biotech by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 258,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 104,249 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMCB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,909. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.