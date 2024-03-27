Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

