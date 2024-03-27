Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

