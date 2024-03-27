Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $881,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:PAUG opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

