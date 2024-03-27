Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 202,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

