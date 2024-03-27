Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

