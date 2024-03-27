Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

