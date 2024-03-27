Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

