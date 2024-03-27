Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PXD traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $256.87. 1,122,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $190.56 and a twelve month high of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total value of $1,105,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total value of $1,105,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,628 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

