Piper Sandler Raises ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target to $5.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.24. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,874,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 108,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

