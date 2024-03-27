Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $37.79 million and $86,953.91 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00071527 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

