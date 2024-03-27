Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Trading Down 3.3%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.31 and last traded at $57.93. Approximately 654,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,598,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.