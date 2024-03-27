Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.38. 2,265,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,954. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.