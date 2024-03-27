Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.