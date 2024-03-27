Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 900 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in MYR Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in MYR Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 50,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

MYR Group stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,116. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $173.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $140.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

