Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $121,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

HIG stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,758. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $102.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.