Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $163,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $521.72. The stock had a trading volume of 175,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,358. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $364.88 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

