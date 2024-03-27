Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDIV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 578.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after purchasing an additional 570,069 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 107,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 105,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

RDIV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,878. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $877.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

