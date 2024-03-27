Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.54. 2,033,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992,734. The stock has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

