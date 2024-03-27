Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $144,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.04. 206,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,585. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $128.10.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,699,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

