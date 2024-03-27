Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $159,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.94. 365,571 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

