Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $165,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VLO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.70. 1,015,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,374. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.