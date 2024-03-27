Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $175,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average is $160.75. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

