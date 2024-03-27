Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $176,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,576 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

