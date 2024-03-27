Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $187,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TTE traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 672,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

