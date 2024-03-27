Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of POR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,130. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

