PotCoin Market Capitalization Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 172.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $2,080.03 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 463.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00136717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

