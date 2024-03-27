PotCoin Price Hits $0.0566 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2,332.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $14,279.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 3,990.7% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00018126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00136256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008617 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.