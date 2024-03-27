Precigen, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precigen in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

PGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

