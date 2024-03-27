Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$121.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

TSE:PD opened at C$89.76 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$100.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of C$506.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 8.7828685 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$233,472.96. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96. Insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

